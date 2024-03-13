Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Life

CHRISTUS Highland First Facility in Louisiana to Perform New Atrial Fibrillation Procedure

by BPT Staff
CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first hospital in Louisiana to perform a revolutionary atrial fibrillation procedure using the Boston Scientific Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system. This FDA-approved treatment for atrial fibrillation promises to revolutionize how this common heart condition is managed.

The pioneering procedure was conducted by Dr. S. Scott Wiggins and Dr. Srikar Veerareddy, both esteemed electrophysiologists from Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, on March 4. By utilizing the Farapulse PFA System, CHRISTUS Highland is introducing a new era of treatment options for patients with atrial fibrillation in the local community.

Dr. Veerareddy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a very safe and effective way to treat atrial fibrillation, and we are excited to have access to this technology for our patients.”

Unlike traditional ablation procedures that involve extreme temperature variations to destroy targeted heart tissue, the Farapulse PFA System employs tissue-selective, non-thermal electric fields. This innovative approach allows for precise ablation of heart tissue while minimizing damage to surrounding structures.

Dr. Wiggins emphasized the importance of access to advanced technology in delivering optimal care to patients, stating, “Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common heart arrhythmias we diagnose, so having access to the latest technology for atrial fibrillation treatments is important to us.”

Atrial fibrillation, characterized by irregular heart rhythms originating in the heart’s upper chambers, can lead to various symptoms such as fatigue, heart palpitations, difficulty breathing, and dizziness. If left untreated, it can significantly increase the risk of stroke. With atrial fibrillation projected to affect over 12 million Americans by 2030, the importance of innovative treatment options cannot be overstated.

Deb Chelette, CHRISTUS regional vice president of cardiovascular services, expressed her anticipation for expanding this groundbreaking technology to other CHRISTUS ministries, ensuring patients receive world-class care in their local communities.

