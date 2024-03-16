Funeral services for Michael Edward Wojecki, 71, will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 80, Ruston, Louisiana at 3:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be the State Director of FCA, Terry Slack.

Michael was born on January 28, 1953, to Chester A. Wojecki, Sr. and Martha Reed Wojecki in Shreveport, Louisiana, and passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Michael was named for his father’s oldest brother, Edward Joseph Wojecki, and for his mother’s brother Courtney “Mike” Reed. He was given the nickname, “The Irishman” by his grandfather, Reed, whose mother was of Irish descent, and was known by that in family circles. Mike attended Bossier schools graduating from Bossier High School in 1971.

At Bossier High School, Mike played linebacker for the Bearkats. He was named to the All-City and All-District football team as a defensive linebacker. Teammates chose him to be one of the two captains of the team. This was Bossier High School’s first integrated football team, and it won the Northwest Louisiana District Championship and Mike was named Male Senior Favorite by his Class. He attended Louisiana Tech University and then joined the Bossier Rural Electric Co-Operative workforce as a line repairman. He was employed several years later by South Central Bell Telephone Company (later ATT) in its repair division, where he was employed until his retirement at 35 years of service.



Mike later joined Life Share Blood Centers delivering supplies and blood donations to Life Share centers in Louisiana, and Beaumont Texas, and retired from there after 12 years of service. In Mike’s middle years, he devoted his after-work hours to assisting his parents who were both dealing with disabling diseases that began in 1990. Mike continued his role as a Good Samaritan assisting friends and elderly neighbors in his later years.

Mike enjoyed following the Bossier Bearkats on Friday nights and, the LSU Tigers on Saturdays, and was an avid competitive tennis player. Mike had a big heart for dogs since childhood, and he loved his rescue dog, Molly Bee Good late in life.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister, Mary Christine Schapery. Mike is the grandson of Courtney and Christine Reed, Sr. and Vincent and Mary Ann Wojecki. Mike is survived by brothers, Chester A. Wojecki and Vincent David Wojecki and wife, Peggy Wojecki; brother-in-law, Randy Schapery; niece, Julianne Schapery; nephews, William Wojecki and Ryan Schapery and numerous cousins and extended family that reside across the USA.



The Family thanks friends, neighbors, medical professionals, Christus Schumpert Hospice, and Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home for the kind support and help received. Special thanks to neighbors Joe and Nancy Meshell.

Honoring Michael as pallbearers will be Len Willis, Tommy Coleman, Ryan Schapery, Mike Bassett, Joe Meshell and Andrew Wojecki.

