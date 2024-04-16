Sue Williams Cobb

Sue Cobb passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at home surrounded by her entire family. Sue, fondly known as Mimi or Super Sue, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 26, 1934. She was lovingly married to Joe K. Cobb until his death in 2010. They owned and operated Cobb’s Bar-B-Q in Bossier City, Louisiana for over 67 years. For her, the Bar-B-Q was more than a job, it was a place of ministry. Every day she looked forward to meeting new people, visiting with old friends, and sharing the love of Jesus with all. Her kind and caring reputation was known throughout Shreveport/Bossier and will undoubtingly leave a lasting legacy.Sue deeply loved her two daughters, Vicki S. Cobb, MD and Lisa K. Cobb, CPA along with their husbands, John Bundy, Jr., and Rodney Madden. She wholeheartedly supported them in all that they did. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Colton Madden, Garrison Bundy (Maggie) and Breanna Bundy (Adam Fletcher).The only thing Sue loved more than her family and Cobb’s Bar-B-Q, was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She attended church faithfully and taught Sunday School for over 60 years. Due to vision impairment, she knew much of the Bible by heart and taught passages from memory. The joy Sue radiated to others did not stem from herself, rather it was the love of Christ shown through her.The family would like to thank “The Council” for their many years of friendship to Sue. The family sincerely thanks the compassionate caregivers who dedicated themselves to her these past few years.A celebration visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m. inside the Rose-Neath Chapel. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery.Her final testimony will be Matthew 25:21 “Well done, good and faithful servant.”The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 831 Kings Hwy., Shreveport, Louisiana 71104 or Foundation for Fighting Blindness, Fightingblindness.org.