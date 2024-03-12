A memorial service for Steven Lynn Hyatt, 71, will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana.



Steven was born on April 27, 1952 to Elmer Eugene Hyatt and Nellie Addison Hyatt in Wetumka, Oklahoma and passed away Friday, March 8, 2024 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Steven graduated from Woodward High School in Woodward, Oklahoma before embarking on a successful career at Noble Drilling from 1973 to 2003. His tenure at the company was characterized by hard work and integrity, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.



Outside of work, Steven found joy in working on and riding motorcycles. This hobby brought him peace and excitement. Steven’s pride and joy was his 1978 Harley Shovelhead that he restored from the frame up. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Steven was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Hyatt; son, Dennis Hyatt; sister, Linda Murphy and brother, Tommy Hyatt. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Gorman and husband, Josh; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Gorman; daughter-in-law, Amy Hyatt; granddaughter, Janice Hyatt and grandsons, Cameron Hyatt and Hunter Hyatt.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Boshra Louka, Richard Choate, NP, Tasha Keith, RN, Shannon Stanley, RN, and all of the nurses at Willis Knighton North, of the step-down unit. A very special thanks to Nurse Kia for helping make Dad’s transition as peaceful as it could be.