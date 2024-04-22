Monday, April 22, 2024

Obituaries

Rebecca Lowrey Earp

by Randy Brown
Funeral services for Rebecca Lowrey Earp will be held on Saturday April 27th 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 at First United Methodist Church at 201 John Wesley Boulevard in Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. Officiating the service will be Reverend David Dietzel with family members and friends.

Rebecca was born on June 12, 1942 to Francis Marion and Modena Adkins Lowrey in Minden, Louisiana and passed away on April 5, 2024 at Willis Knighton Pierremont Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rebecca was married to the love of her life, Wayne Lee Earp, on July 24, 1964 in Lisbon, Louisiana. She had one son David Baxter Earp , who she loved and adored.

Rebecca was a first grade school teacher for 36 years and retired from the Bossier Parish School Board in 2000.

She loved crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. Playing Bunco and Mahjong was a favorite pastime of hers later in life.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marilyn Myers of Lisbon, Louisiana. She is survived by her brother John Lowrey and his wife Kris of Simi Valley, California, husband of 59 years Wayne Earp, son David Baxter Earp and daughter-in-law Andrea Watralik Earp. She loved and adored Andrea, who became the daughter she never had. Rebecca has numerous cousins nieces and nephews who she adored and many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

