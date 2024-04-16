High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton make playoffs

The Parkway Panthers, Benton Tigers and Haughton Bucs have qualified for the non-select Division I playoffs.

Pairings were announced by the LHSAA Tuesday.

Parkway (22-8), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Ponchatoula (15-12) in a best-of-3 first-round series.

Benton (25-9), the No. 13 seed, hosts No. 20 Denham Springs ((17-12).

Haughton (21-11), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Walker (23-10).

Series can start as early as Wednesday. But most will be played Friday and Saturday with a doubleheader on Saturday if necessary.

Of course, potential inclement weather can affect the schedules.

Last year, Parkway, Benton and Haughton all won first-round series and lost in the second. Parkway and Haughton’s second-round series both went three games.