College baseball: Former Parkway star Larry helps Miss. State down LSU

by Russell Hedges
Former Parkway star Amani Larry had two hits to help No. 10 Mississippi State defeat No. 2 LSU 10-4 in a the first of a three-game SEC-opening series Friday night in Starkville, Miss.

Larry, a senior who was the Bulldogs’ designated hitter, drove in the first run of the game on a single to left field.

LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski, a former Airline star, had a double.

Mississippi State had 16 hits off three LSU pitchers. Hunter Hines belted two home runs and Connor Hujsak went 3-for-5.

LSU’s Tommy White and Josh Pearson hit one home run n each.

Larry, who is also an infielder, has started all 19 games for the 14-5 Bulldogs. He is batting.315 (23-of-73) with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Travinski, who also plays catcher, has started all 19 games for the 16-3 Tigers.

He is batting.324 (21-of-65) with six doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

