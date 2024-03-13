SWEPCO, AEP Awards Grant Benefiting Thousands of Caddo Parish Students

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is excited to partner with Volunteers of America North Louisiana to help expand their services to students in 14 Caddo Parish schools.

At the request of SWEPCO, the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation awarded a grant of $75,000 to Volunteers of America North Louisiana to expand their Communities in Schools (CIS) and LightHouse programs. Both programs currently serve approximately 7,000 students.

“SWEPCO recognizes how beneficial both programs are, helping thousands of students in the classroom,” shared SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Michael Corbin.

He added, “We see this as the perfect opportunity and time to assist them in expanding the programs to help even more students.”

According to Volunteers of America North Louisiana President/CEO Carolyn Hammond, “Together, these efforts are making a significant impact in reducing barriers to education and ensuring children stay in school.”

CIS focuses on attendance, behavior, and course performance. According to Hammond, 78% percent of students receiving intensive services met or made progress toward either an academic, attendance, or behavior goal.

LightHouse works to ensure students are mastering their coursework by offering after-school assistance with homework and enrichment activities. In 2022-23, over 300 LightHouse students earned a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

“This year we face a $2.5 million funding gap between what we receive from the government and the actual cost of our programs,” said Hammond. She also shared that private dollars are needed to help cover these services.

About American Electric Power Foundation (AEP Foundation)

The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and its operating subsidiaries. The Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11- state service area. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math; by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger; and championing social justice. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, promote healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.