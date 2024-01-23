Celebrating Success: Dr. Jayda Spillers’ First Year as NLTCC Chancellor

By Kelsey Meshell



Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) looks back on a successful year led by Dr. Jayda Spillers, who celebrated her first anniversary as chancellor at the start of the year. Throughout 2023, NLTCC has experienced unparalleled growth and success, guided by Dr. Spillers’ inspiring leadership.



One standout achievement this year was the successful launch of the New Lineman Certification

Program in collaboration with SWEPCO. This program has gained significant traction, offering students valuable skills and career opportunities. The Gulf Research Program’s Workforce Development for the Energy Transition grant provided a substantial sum of $160,000 to support eligible students in the program.



NLTCC’s commitment to community partnerships under Dr. Spillers’ leadership is evident in new

collaborations with the Shreveport Fire and Police departments. This partnership, coupled with NLTCC’s Automotive Technology Program, aims to increase the pool of qualified automotive technicians within the City of Shreveport Police and Fire Departments. Students in the last six months of their training will have the opportunity to work at these departments’ automotive shops.



In Fall 2023, NLTCC expanded its offerings with the introduction of the Industrial Maintenance

Technology Program at the Mansfield Campus, aligning with the college’s commitment to providing

diverse educational opportunities that meet industry needs.



A significant milestone for NLTCC was the successful visit from the Council on Occupational Education (COE), paving the way for a successful survey visit by SACSCOC, an important step on the way to accreditation. This achievement positions the college for continued growth and recognition on a national level.



To further support its journey, NLTCC established a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation supporting the

mission of the college.



NLTCC’s marketing department has made great strides in expanding advertising efforts across NWLA to promote the educational opportunities available at the college.



In November of 2023, The Lumina Foundation granted NLTCC $84,062.50 from the “Tell Your Story”

project, which will be used for the design and creation of a school mascot and rural campus signage, fostering a stronger sense of community and identity.



In addition to these accomplishments, in 2023 NLTCC underwent various physical transformations with renovations still ongoing at the Shreveport campus. In addition, the Mansfield campus received a grant for a new nursing building. More information on the new building will be forthcoming.

In her reflections on these milestone accomplishments, Dr. Spillers has shared her excitement for the upcoming year, expressing determination to achieve the college’s 2030 goals. These goals include producing more student completers, expanding workforce opportunities, growing all programs, hosting the initial SACSCOC visit, and providing students with more credentials of value.