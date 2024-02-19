College baseball: LSU’s Travinski named SEC Co-Player of the Week

LSU’s Hayden Travinski, a former Airline star, has been named the SEX Co-Player of the week.

Travinski batted .636 (7-of-11) as the Tigers opened the season with home victories over VMI 11-8 and 27-5 and Central Arkansas 2-0.

He also had one home run, four RBI and eight runs scored.

Travinski was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI as the designated hitter in the 11-8 victory over VMI. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI as the designated hitter in the 27-5 victory.

Travinski was 1-of-2 while playing catcher against Central Arkansas.

LSU, which hosts Central Arkansas again Monday, is No. 2 in the Baseball American national rankings, No. 3 in D1 Baseball and No. 3 in Perfect Game.