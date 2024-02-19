Sunday, May 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

College baseball: LSU’s Travinski named SEC Co-Player of the Week

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

LSU’s Hayden Travinski, a former Airline star, has been named the SEX Co-Player of the week.

Travinski batted .636 (7-of-11) as the Tigers opened the season with home victories over VMI 11-8 and 27-5 and Central Arkansas 2-0.

He also had one home run, four RBI and eight runs scored.

Travinski was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI as the designated hitter in the 11-8 victory over VMI. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI as the designated hitter in the 27-5 victory.

Travinski was 1-of-2 while playing catcher against Central Arkansas.

LSU, which hosts Central Arkansas again Monday, is No. 2 in the Baseball American national rankings, No. 3 in D1 Baseball and No. 3 in Perfect Game.

You may also like

College track and field: NSU women’s 4X400 relay team qualifies for NCAA Championships

College baseball: Late rally lifts LSU past South Carolina in SEC Tournament

College baseball: NSU’s season ends with loss to No. 1 seed Lamar in...

College baseball: NSU falls to McNeese in SLC Tournament opener

College baseball: LSU hammers No. 3 Kentucky in SEC Tournament

High school boys basketball: Benton names Bankston new head coach

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
Bossier City Man Arrested for First Degree Rape and other Sexual Offenses

Featured

College track and field: NSU women’s 4X400 relay team qualifies for NCAA Championships
Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign