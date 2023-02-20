High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline, Parkway headed to playoffs

The Bossier Bearkats, Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers have qualified for the playoffs.

District 1-4A champion Bossier (20-10) is the No. 4 seed in non-select Division II. The Bearkats receive a first-round bye.

The Bearkats will play the winner between No. 13 Opelousas (19-12) and No. 20 A.J. Ellender (14-15) in the first round next week.

Airline (18-13) is the No. 17 seed in non-select Division I. The Vikings will trave to Gonzalez to face No. 16 East Ascension (17-14) in the first round Friday.

At No. 28, Parkway (13-17) got the final playoff spot in non-select Division I. The Panthers will travel to Monroe to take on No. 5 Ouachita Parish in the first round.

This is the first year non-select teams will compete in five divisions instead of the traditional seven classes. Last June, the LHSAA Executive Committee approved a change in the definition of a select school. As a result, many previously non-select schools moved into the select category.