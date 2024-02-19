College football: Louisiana Christian head coach resigns, accepts position at FCS level

By Brian Baublitz Jr. Louisiana Christian Head Sports Information Director

The Louisiana Christian University football program saw its leader over the past four seasons depart for an NCAA Division I (FCS) coaching opportunity on Monday as Drew Maddox announced his resignation effective immediately.

The Louisiana College alum will now head north to Cape Girardeau, Missouri where he has accepted the position of Defensive Line Coach for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks out of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference.

“I lift my voice joining scores of others who are grateful for the outstanding coaching job Drew provided at Louisiana Christian University. Since the day I met Coach Maddox in 2015 I knew he would one day serve as our head football coach,” said University President Dr. Rick Brewer. “I’m grateful for the Christian leadership he modeled for the young men and coaches under his tutelage. Indeed, Coach Drew Maddox is a steward leader…..he left our football program much better than he found it.”

During the four seasons leading his alma mater, Maddox led the Wildcats to back-to-back winning seasons (2022 & 2023) while guiding the LCU to its first ever conference championship (Sooner Athletic Conference) and NAIA Football Championship Series appearance this past year.

He leaves the program with the third-highest winning percentage (57.9%), fifth-most wins (22-16), and as the fourth-longest tenured (Spring 2021 – 2023) Head Coach in its 82-year history.

Under his watch, the Orange and Blue at one point owned the state’s longest collegiate winning streak of 13 games from October 1, 2022 through October 14, 2023 while the Cats have proven to be a dominant force inside Wildcat Field, sporting a 15-4 (78.9%) record in Pineville including a current streak of 13 consecutive victories at home heading into 2024.

The five-year U.S. Army veteran will go down as one of the most decorated coaches of all-time at LCU, being named Victory Sports Network Coach of the Year, AFCA NAIA Region 5 Coach of the Year, and a two-time Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading Louisiana Christian to a program-best 81.8% winning percentage and nine wins in his final campaign on “The Hill”.