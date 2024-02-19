Monday, February 19, 2024

High school softball: Airline wins third in a row; Haughton suffers first loss

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

The Airline Lady Vikings won their third straight game Monday, defeating D’Arbonne Woods Charter 7-4 in Farmerville.

Elsewhere, Haughton lost for the first time, falling to Sterlington 6-2 at Haughton.

At D’Abonne Woods, Ryan Hutchinson went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Madalynn Shortridge and Kemora Guidry had RBIs.

Aleena Duran got the win. She scattered six hits, struck out six and walked none in six innings. Emily Rachal struck out two in the final inning.

Airline (4-2) visits Northwood Tuesday.

At Haughton, Sterlington scored five runs in the top of the third.

The Lady Bucs had five hits. Ella Vickers and Carsyn Kizzia both had doubles.

Vickers and Clara Shaffer had one RBI each.

Charlee Prothro allowed only one hit in 4 2/3 innings of relief. She struck out six and walked three.

Sterlington (2-0) was the non-select Division III state runner-up last season.

Haughton (2-1) visits Logansport Thursday.

Note: Statistics taken from teams’ official GameChanger sites.

