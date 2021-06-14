Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 16 projects around the state have been let. Sixteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $101.9 million.

“June is a great month so far for infrastructure investment in our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Among the projects bid are two major bridge replacement projects on LA 1, one in north Louisiana and one in south Louisiana. Phase 1 of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge replacement in Port Allen is the beginning of an effort to reduce the major traffic congestion between West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes and will tie in with the future I-10 widening in those parishes.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Port Allen Canal Bridge on LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish: $57,666,023.33

Replacement of Caddo Lake Bridge on LA 1 in Caddo Parish: $18,239,377.40

Pavement/ Overlay:

Milling, patching, paving, and drainage on LA 435S between LA 435 and LA 41 in St. Tammany Parish: $473,643.82

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 182 between 1.8 miles north of LA 723 and 0.4 miles south of LA 98 in Lafayette Parish: $3,021,688.79

Milling and patching on LA 3128 between LA 107 and LA 28 in Rapides Parish: $617,876.37

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 792 between LA 154 and Webster Parish line in Bienville Parish: $1,870,561.25

Patching and drainage on LA 3291 and LA 3293 in West Carroll Parish: $490,519.00

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

I-49 intersection improvements at LA 726, LA 98, and Pont Des Mouton Road in Lafayette Parish: $4,561,344.54

Pavement markings, signs, and striping throughout St. Bernard Parish: $312,451.30

Cable barrier installation along U.S. 90 in Assumption and St. Mary parishes: $807,469.00

Grading, signage, striping, and drainage on local roads in West Feliciana Parish: $1,288,723.25

Pedestrian crosswalk enhancements at I-10, U.S. 90, and U.S. 90-Z in Orleans Parish: $2,602,735.43

Flashing yellow arrows throughout Caddo Parish: $5,323,180.18

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) deployment on I-10 between U.S. 61 and LaPlace in Ascension, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes: $3,986,855.34

Restriping of eastbound lane of LA 408 in East Baton Rouge Parish: $60,316.84

Other:

Marksville sidewalk improvements in Avoyelles Parish: $545,289.06

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

