Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 24 projects around the state were let on June 23, 2021. Seventeen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $81.7 million.

“As a result of June’s second letting, we’re investing nearly $82 million in infrastructure and kicking off several major projects around the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Included are two essential projects that we’re proud to see get started. One is the installation of cable barriers along a portion of I-210, and the other is the elevation of a segment of LA 70 between Pierre Part and Morgan City, a project that will mitigate roadway flooding during Louisiana’s frequent heavy storms.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Saline Bayou Relief Bridge on LA 507 in Bienville Parish: $1,554,114.90

Replacement of Jim Burney Branch Bridge on LA 113 in Beauregard Parish: $1,997,585.28

Replacement of Iron Branch Bridge on LA 501 in Winn Parish: $905,492.61

Repairs to Calcasieu River Bridge on U.S. 171 in Calcasieu Parish: $4,750,162.00

Repairs to bridge and highway sign upgrades on U.S. 90-Z and LA 428 between Bodenger Boulevard and Stumpf Boulevard in Jefferson and Orleans parishes: $9,895,169.47

Pavement/ Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, paving, and drainage on LA 3139 between Dickory Avenue and Orleans Parish line in Jefferson Parish: $8,731,105.07

Patching on LA 91 between LA 98 and St. Landry Parish line in Acadia Parish: $1,047,514.67

Patching and traffic signalization on U.S. 190 between U.S. 11 and I-10 in St. Tammany Parish: $1,313,816.08

Grading, milling, patching, and paving on LA 70 between west Ascension Parish line and east Ascension Parish line in Ascension and St. James parishes: $6,927,920.40

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 55 between Humble Canal and LA 58 in Terrebonne Parish: $1,689,000.00

Patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 3287 between LA 700 and LA 343 in Vermilion Parish: $1,883,953.10

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 46 between LA 47 and Webster St. in St. Bernard Parish: $1,527,375.06

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 74 between Iberville Parish line and U.S. 61 in Ascension Parish: $8,865,228.28

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Cable barrier installation along I-210 between Ryan Street interchange and I-10 east junction in Calcasieu Parish: $10,112,333.10

Widening and roundabout installation on LA 44 at LA 941 in Ascension Parish: $6,212,673.05

Cross drain replacement and roadway elevation on LA 1228 in Winn Parish: $928,217.46

I-10 ramps at LA 3019 intersection improvements in Orleans Parish: $1,650,777.77

Lane modifications on LA 3152 and I-10 eastbound on-ramp in Jefferson Parish: $1,628,777.77

Turn lane improvements on U.S. 61 at LA 3038 in Ascension Parish: $395,360.40

Left turn lane on LA 406 at Green Trails Drive in Plaquemines Parish: $1,178,900.00

Roadway elevation on LA 70 between 7.75 miles and 8.83 miles south of LA 997 in St. Martin Parish: $2,636,731.47

Other:

Interstate sweeping in Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and St. John the Baptist parishes: $469,936.32

Westdale and Bernard Terrace sidewalk construction in East Baton Rouge Parish: $580,579.38

Downtown Ruston revitalization phase 6 on LA 150 and U.S. 80 in Lincoln Parish: $4,831,519.43

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

