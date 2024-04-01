Gas Prices in Louisiana Drop, National Average Holds Steady

Gasoline prices in Louisiana have experienced a slight decline over the past week, dropping by 3.4 cents per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy’s survey of 2,436 stations in the state. The current average price stands at $3.09 per gallon, which is 18.5 cents higher than a month ago but 5.8 cents lower than a year ago.

In Louisiana, the cheapest station recorded a price of $2.74 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.66 per gallon, reflecting a substantial difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

On a national scale, the average price of gasoline has remained unchanged over the past week, holding steady at $3.51 per gallon. However, compared to a month ago, the national average has increased by 16.1 cents per gallon, standing just 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, commented on the recent trends, noting that while there has been a slowdown in the national average after several weeks of increases, motorists may still experience some price volatility, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions as they transition to summer gasoline.

De Haan also emphasized that despite the current stability in prices, unforeseen circumstances could impact future trends. Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the nation may be nearing a peak in gas prices, bringing relief to motorists.

Neighboring areas in Louisiana have also witnessed fluctuations in gas prices, with Baton Rouge experiencing a 5.6 cents per gallon decrease, Jackson seeing a 2.4 cents per gallon drop, and New Orleans observing a 2.0 cents per gallon decline compared to last week.

GasBuddy’s comprehensive survey, which updates 288 times daily, provides the most up-to-date and diverse data on gas prices across nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. Motorists can access GasBuddy’s data through its website, offering valuable insights for navigating fuel costs.