BPCC Set to Celebrate Community College Week, April 1-5

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is gearing up to commemorate Community College Week from April 1st to April 5th, showcasing its commitment to education and community engagement.

Louisiana Community College Week serves as an opportunity to educate prospective students of all ages about the array of programs and career opportunities available at community colleges. At BPCC, the week will be filled with events aimed at providing insight into the college’s offerings, admissions process, and financial aid options, along with campus tours to give visitors a firsthand look at the institution.

Monday, April 1 – Social Media Monday

The week kicks off with Social Media Monday, encouraging students to share their BPCC experiences using the hashtags #CCweek24 and #BPCCproud. Additionally, a Student Organization Fair will take place on the first floor of Building F at the Bossier Campus, offering insights into various campus groups and activities.

Tuesday, April 2 – Twinning Tuesday

On Twinning Tuesday, students are invited to dress as twins with their friends and share their outfits on social media. High school tours will also be conducted as part of the Cavalier Express program, allowing prospective students to explore the campus. The Student Organization Fair continues, providing further opportunities for engagement.

Wednesday, April 3 – Maroon & Gold Day

Wednesday is Maroon & Gold Day, a chance for students to showcase their school spirit by dressing in BPCC colors or attire. A Transfer Fair will be held in Building F at the Bossier Campus, providing information for students considering transferring to BPCC. Campus tours will be available throughout the day.

Thursday, April 4 – Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday invites students to dress in their favorite outfits from the past, whether decade-themed or personal favorites. High school tours continue, and an array of activities, including a Student Organization Fair and BPCC Night Tours, offer further engagement opportunities. Additionally, an Allied Health Open House will provide insight into BPCC’s healthcare programs.

Friday, April 5 – Friendsgiving Friday

The week concludes with Friendsgiving Friday, encouraging students to support local food banks by donating non-perishable food items. The campus will host a food drive, providing an opportunity for the BPCC community to give back. Campus tours will also be available for those interested in learning more about the college.

BPCC offers a wide range of educational pathways, including associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and technical competency areas. The college’s Maymester and summer sessions are just around the corner, offering further opportunities for students to embark on their educational journey.

For those interested in joining the BPCC community, applications and registration information can be found at www.bpcc.edu. Visit www.bpcc.edu/CCweek for more details on Community College Week festivities.