Happy Independence Day! America Begins a Yearlong Celebration of 250 Years



As families across northwest Louisiana gather for barbecues, parades and fireworks this Fourth of July, our nation is marking more than another Independence Day. Today also begins the yearlong celebration leading to America’s 250th anniversary.



On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring the 13 American colonies free and independent from Great Britain. That historic moment laid the foundation for a nation built on the principles of liberty, self-government and opportunity.



Although the United States will officially celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, commemorations begin today and will continue throughout the coming year with events across the country honoring the nation’s history, achievements and the people who have shaped it.



Known as the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the Founding Fathers, the courage of generations of military service members, and the countless Americans whose dedication has helped build and strengthen the nation over the past two and a half centuries.



The yearlong observance also encourages Americans to learn more about the nation’s history while looking ahead to the future. Communities large and small are expected to host educational programs, historical exhibits, festivals, volunteer projects and patriotic celebrations leading up to July 4, 2027.



Here in Louisiana, and especially across northwest Louisiana, Independence Day celebrations continue to be a reminder of the values that unite our communities. Whether attending a local fireworks display, participating in a veterans ceremony or simply spending time with family and friends, Americans have an opportunity to celebrate the freedoms that generations have fought to preserve.



As we celebrate Independence Day, the Bossier Press-Tribune wishes our readers a safe and happy Fourth of July. We also invite everyone to join in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary by honoring our history, celebrating our communities and looking with optimism toward the future.



Happy Independence Day, and happy 250th anniversary, America!