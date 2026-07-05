Youth baseball: Benton 8U All-Stars still alive in DYB South Regional tournament; Bossier, Haughton get wins in state tournaments before falling

The Bossier City All-Stars stayed split games in the Diamond Youth Baseball 11U state tournament Saturday at Tinsley Park

Bossier defeated Monroe 13-4 in an elimination game before dropping a hard-fought 3-0 decision to Gonzalez. Bossier finished the tournament 3-2.

The Haughton All-Stars won two elimination games in the 8U Coach Pitch North Regional in Shreveport. Haughton defeated Minden 3-1 and West Carroll 17-2 then fell to Concordia. Haughton finished the tournament 4-3.

The Benton All-Stars won two elimination games in the 8U South Regional in Oakdale. Benton defeated Oakdale 11-6 and Caldwell 11-10. Benton led Rayville 12-4 through 2 1/2 innings when play was halted because of a storm.

If Benton wins, it will play undefeated Miley. Win or lose against Miley, Benton will advance to the championship bracket of the 12-team tournament scheduled for Sunday.