Road Reconstruction Scheduled for McDade Road in Elm Grove

The Bossier Parish Highway Department will begin roadway reconstruction on a portion

of McDade Road in Elm Grove starting Monday, July 6, 2026.



The project will involve the reconstruction of approximately 1,000 feet of roadway. This

work is part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and enhance safety for

motorists in the area.



Drivers should expect lane closures within the work zone while repairs are underway.

Delays are possible, particularly during peak travel times. Motorists are encouraged to

use caution and remain alert for construction crews, equipment, and traffic control

personnel.



Project is expected to last for one week, weather permitting.



The Bossier Parish Highway Department urges all drivers to slow down, obey posted

signage, and remain attentive while traveling through construction areas to ensure the

safety of both workers and the public.



Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional travel time

or consider alternate routes when possible.