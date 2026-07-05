Monday, July 6, 2026
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Man killed in ATV incident named 

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

A Caddo Parish man mortally injured in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle late Saturday, July 4, 2026, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Corey Henderson, 52, of Keithville, was injured in the incident that occurred around 11:13 p.m. on the Mira Levee Road, in the north part of the parish. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026.

An autopsy was ordered.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

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