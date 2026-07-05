Monday, July 6, 2026
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Louisiana State Police Detectives Investigating Shreveport Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

On July 5, 2026, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on North Spring Street in Shreveport. Detectives are working to process the scene and gather further information.

Preliminary evidence indicates that officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call for service on North Spring Street. Upon arrival, they encountered an armed subject, and one officer was shot. The armed subject was shot and has been pronounced dead. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and no other officers were harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

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