City of Bossier City Postpones Hamilton Road Asphalt Repairs

The City of Bossier City’s Public Works Department announces that the planned asphalt patchwork on Hamilton Road has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The roadway repairs, originally scheduled for July 7–9, will now begin on Monday, July 13. Work will take place along Hamilton Road from East Texas Street South to Interstate 20, with temporary lane closures expected during working hours.

Motorists should anticipate minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed, follow all posted traffic control signs, and consider alternate routes when possible.

The City appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these necessary roadway improvements are rescheduled. Additional updates regarding the project schedule will be provided as they become available.