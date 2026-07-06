Bossier Schools Ranks Among Louisiana’s Top Performing Districts on LEAP

Preliminary 2025-26 LEAP results show Bossier Schools among the state’s

highest-performing districts for student growth and proficiency.



Bossier Parish students in grades 3-8 posted a four-percentage-point increase in scoring at

the Mastery or Advanced levels, one of the largest gains of any district in the state.



LEAP, the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, measures student performance each

spring in four core content areas: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and

Social Studies, with Mastery and Advanced representing on-grade-level work and beyond.



ELA remains a hallmark of district strength, rising three percentage points, with more than

half of all students from grades 3 through high school earning Mastery or Advanced. That

puts the district among the top in the state for ELA.



Bossier Parish also emerged among Louisiana’s leading school systems for growth in Science

and Social Studies. Mastery or Advanced rates climbed three percentage points in Science

and four percentage points in Social Studies across grades 3 through high school.



“These results represent far more than test scores. They reflect years of intentional work,

innovative efforts in teaching and learning this past year, and unwavering commitment by

our teachers, school leaders, curriculum and accountability teams and support staff,” said

Bossier Schools Superintendent Jason Rowland. “While we celebrate these accomplishments,

our work will not stop until every student achieves at the highest levels. Why? Because at

Bossier Schools, everything and everyone matters.”



More than 60-percent of Bossier Schools (21 campuses) increased their overall proficiency

rate from last year, demonstrating districtwide improvement.



Overall Academic Performance



Stockwell Place Elementary School posted the district’s highest overall proficiency at

72-percent across all four content areas, tying for top performance and ranking first among

Louisiana’s traditional public elementary schools that serve all students through open

enrollment. Legacy Elementary School maintained outstanding achievement with an average

proficiency rate exceeding 70-percent, while Kingston Elementary School and Benton

Intermediate School surpassed 60-percent across all tested content areas.



Literacy Highlights



Legacy Elementary led the district with 74-percent of students earning Mastery/Advanced in

ELA, followed by Stockwell Place Elementary at 71-percent. At the secondary level, Benton

Intermediate and Benton High School each reached 70-percent.



Literacy gains were also evident across every secondary campus. Every middle and high

school in Bossier Parish improved its ELA proficiency rate from last year. Haughton and

Rusheon posted the largest gains among middle schools, and Parkway led all high schools in

year-over-year ELA growth.



Fastest-Improving Schools:



● Stockwell Place Elementary: (+8) points overall; largest Math gain in Bossier Parish (+9) and tied

for the district’s highest Social Studies growth (+12).



● Central Park Elementary: (+8) points overall with strong gains in every subject and tied for the

district’s highest Social Studies growth.



● W.T. Lewis Elementary: (+7) points overall with high achievement in ELA, Science, and Social

Studies, and substantial growth in both Science (+10) and Social Studies (+10).



● Bossier Elementary, Meadowview Elementary and Princeton Elementary: each gained (+7) points

overall; Meadowview led district ELA growth with an impressive (+10) gain. Princeton ranked

second in the district for Social Studies growth (+11); and Bossier Elementary made significant

gains in both ELA (+8) and Math (+9).



● R.V. Kerr Elementary: Posted an average gain of (+6) points overall with growth across all content

areas.



● Apollo Elementary, Haughton Middle, Legacy Elementary, and Parkway High: each recorded an

overall proficiency gain of (+5) points overall, and Legacy led in Science growth (+18).



● Other schools with notable double-digit gains in content areas include Haughton Elementary in

Science (+11) and Benton Elementary in Social Studies (+10).



Today’s release of LEAP scores by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) marks the

first glimpse into its revised accountability framework and is one component that will factor

into School Performance Scores (SPS) that LDOE will roll out in the fall.