Bossier Schools Ranks Among Louisiana’s Top Performing Districts on LEAP

Preliminary 2025-26 LEAP results show Bossier Schools among the state’s
highest-performing districts for student growth and proficiency.
Bossier Parish students in grades 3-8 posted a four-percentage-point increase in scoring at
the Mastery or Advanced levels, one of the largest gains of any district in the state.
LEAP, the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, measures student performance each
spring in four core content areas: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and
Social Studies, with Mastery and Advanced representing on-grade-level work and beyond.
ELA remains a hallmark of district strength, rising three percentage points, with more than
half of all students from grades 3 through high school earning Mastery or Advanced. That
puts the district among the top in the state for ELA.
Bossier Parish also emerged among Louisiana’s leading school systems for growth in Science
and Social Studies. Mastery or Advanced rates climbed three percentage points in Science
and four percentage points in Social Studies across grades 3 through high school.
“These results represent far more than test scores. They reflect years of intentional work,
innovative efforts in teaching and learning this past year, and unwavering commitment by
our teachers, school leaders, curriculum and accountability teams and support staff,” said
Bossier Schools Superintendent Jason Rowland. “While we celebrate these accomplishments,
our work will not stop until every student achieves at the highest levels. Why? Because at
Bossier Schools, everything and everyone matters.”
More than 60-percent of Bossier Schools (21 campuses) increased their overall proficiency
rate from last year, demonstrating districtwide improvement.
Overall Academic Performance
Stockwell Place Elementary School posted the district’s highest overall proficiency at
72-percent across all four content areas, tying for top performance and ranking first among
Louisiana’s traditional public elementary schools that serve all students through open
enrollment. Legacy Elementary School maintained outstanding achievement with an average
proficiency rate exceeding 70-percent, while Kingston Elementary School and Benton
Intermediate School surpassed 60-percent across all tested content areas.
Literacy Highlights
Legacy Elementary led the district with 74-percent of students earning Mastery/Advanced in
ELA, followed by Stockwell Place Elementary at 71-percent. At the secondary level, Benton
Intermediate and Benton High School each reached 70-percent.
Literacy gains were also evident across every secondary campus. Every middle and high
school in Bossier Parish improved its ELA proficiency rate from last year. Haughton and
Rusheon posted the largest gains among middle schools, and Parkway led all high schools in
year-over-year ELA growth.
Fastest-Improving Schools:
● Stockwell Place Elementary: (+8) points overall; largest Math gain in Bossier Parish (+9) and tied
for the district’s highest Social Studies growth (+12).
● Central Park Elementary: (+8) points overall with strong gains in every subject and tied for the
district’s highest Social Studies growth.
● W.T. Lewis Elementary: (+7) points overall with high achievement in ELA, Science, and Social
Studies, and substantial growth in both Science (+10) and Social Studies (+10).
● Bossier Elementary, Meadowview Elementary and Princeton Elementary: each gained (+7) points
overall; Meadowview led district ELA growth with an impressive (+10) gain. Princeton ranked
second in the district for Social Studies growth (+11); and Bossier Elementary made significant
gains in both ELA (+8) and Math (+9).
● R.V. Kerr Elementary: Posted an average gain of (+6) points overall with growth across all content
areas.
● Apollo Elementary, Haughton Middle, Legacy Elementary, and Parkway High: each recorded an
overall proficiency gain of (+5) points overall, and Legacy led in Science growth (+18).
● Other schools with notable double-digit gains in content areas include Haughton Elementary in
Science (+11) and Benton Elementary in Social Studies (+10).
Today’s release of LEAP scores by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) marks the
first glimpse into its revised accountability framework and is one component that will factor
into School Performance Scores (SPS) that LDOE will roll out in the fall.