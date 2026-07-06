The State Fair of Louisiana Announces the 120th Annual State Fair

The State Fair of Louisiana is excited to announce its 120th Annual State Fair, returning October 29

through November 15, 2026, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.



Operating for 14 days, the Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Daily hours are 11am -9pm

on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and 11am-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission

will remain free until 3 p.m. on weekdays, and parking is free throughout the entire run of the Fair.

Advance discount tickets will go on sale starting July 15th.

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the State Fair is introducing the “Fair Fan Pass” which will give fairgoers a gate admission pass for the entire

run of the fair. Only 250 of these passes will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Purchase your tickets online at www.statefairoflouisiana.com and save for this year’s upcoming State Fair.



This year’s Fair will once again feature Talley Amusements, America’s top carnival ride

operator and a nationally recognized leader in the amusement industry. Fairgoers can experience

thrilling rides, dynamic LED lighting, color coordinated tents, beautiful landscaping, and a fun

and lively midway experience.

Guests can also look forward to:

An exciting lineup of live entertainment and music

Delicious fair food favorites

Unique shows and attractions

The largest livestock show in Louisiana

The action-packed LRCA Finals Rodeo will be Oct. 30th, Oct. 31st and Nov. 1st (opening weekend)

Since its founding in 1906, the State Fair of Louisiana has focused on providing a fun, safe, and family-

friendly environment. Following the successful implementation of enhanced safety protocols in 2023, the

Fair will continue to invest in strong security, surveillance cameras throughout, and strictly enforced

safety policies to ensure a safe and fun experience for all guests. Please visit our website for updated

information regarding our new clear bag policy. We encourage all fairgoers to visit our website and

familiarize themselves with the State Fair’s Safety and Security policies before attending.



For 120 years, the State Fair continues to remain a beloved tradition for families across Louisiana and

beyond.