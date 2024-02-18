Haughton Community Garden Groundbreaking

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB), in collaboration with First Baptist Church of Haughton, conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for a community garden situated in the heart of Haughton on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Members from both organizations, along with residents involved in the partnership, commenced the Spring planting season by sowing vegetables and flowers intended for local residents to cultivate, harvest, and enjoy. The late Sunday afternoon ceremony commenced with planting activities and culminated in a prayer.

KBB views the community garden as more than just a space for growing plants and sees it as also representing an opportunity to cultivate relationships. To this end, the organization plans to host regular gatherings at the community garden, extending an open invitation to community members.

The newly established community garden is situated at the intersection of West Jackson Street and South Maple Street in Haughton.