High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton aim for quarterfinals

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-select Division I quarterfinals Monday night.

Defending state champion Parkway (27-6, the No. 5 seed, hosts No. 21 Northshore (22-12), and No. 8 Haughton (28-6) hosts No. 24 Thibodaux (18-11) in second-round games.

Both games tip off at 6 p.m.

Parkway defeated No. 28 East St. John 56-14 in the first round last Thursday. Northshore upset No. 12 Hahnville 44-37.

District 1-5A champions Parkway is riding a 13-game winning streak. Northshore, which finished tied for second in District 6-5A, has won six straight.

Northshore lost in the first round last year.

Haughton defeated No. 25 Airline 49-52 in the first round. The Lady Bucs are looking to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

Thibodaux upset No. 9 Neville 52-41 in the first round. The Lady Tigers have won nine in a row.

Thibodaux, which lost in the second round last year, finished third in District 7-5A.