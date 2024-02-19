Monday, February 19, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton aim for quarterfinals

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-select Division I quarterfinals Monday night.

Defending state champion Parkway (27-6, the No. 5 seed, hosts No. 21 Northshore (22-12), and No. 8 Haughton (28-6) hosts No. 24 Thibodaux (18-11) in second-round games.

Both games tip off at 6 p.m.

Parkway defeated No. 28 East St. John 56-14 in the first round last Thursday. Northshore upset No. 12 Hahnville 44-37.

District 1-5A champions Parkway is riding a 13-game winning streak. Northshore, which finished tied for second in District 6-5A, has won six straight.

Northshore lost in the first round last year.

Haughton defeated No. 25 Airline 49-52 in the first round. The Lady Bucs are looking to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

Thibodaux upset No. 9 Neville 52-41 in the first round. The Lady Tigers have won nine in a row.

Thibodaux, which lost in the second round last year, finished third in District 7-5A.

You may also like

High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in North DeSoto tournament

High school boys soccer: Bossier loses heartbreaker in semifinals

High school track and field: Parkway athletes post runner-up finishes in state indoor...

Photo gallery: Benton vs. Haughton boys

High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Benton close regular season with victories

College baseball: Slow start too much for Demons to overcome in opening-night loss...

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton aim for quarterfinals

Recent Articles

Haughton Community Garden Groundbreaking
High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in North DeSoto tournament
High school boys soccer: Bossier loses heartbreaker in semifinals

Featured

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton aim for quarterfinals
Haughton Community Garden Groundbreaking
High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in North DeSoto tournament
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign