Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Collaborates with Ochsner LSU Health to Expand Pulmonology Services

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center (NRMC) is expanding its pulmonology services through a collaboration withOchsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana. Ochsner LSU Health pulmonologists will provide care at NRMC Pulmonology Associates in the NRMC Multispecialty Clinic, increasing availability of pulmonary care to the Natchitoches area. Additionally, Ochsner LSU Health critical care medicine physicians will be available to provide telemedicine services for patients in the NRMC intensive care unit (ICU), working in conjunction with NRMC’s hospitalists and medical staff.

With the retirement of NRMC’s long-time, board-certified pulmonologist, Dr. Warren Botnick, staffing the NRMC Pulmonology Associates’ growing clinic with Ochsner LSU Health physicians provides continuity in pulmonary care for patients. The practice treats a large number of lung patients in the region, providing care for lung conditions and diseases which include cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, cystic fibrosis, the monitoring of lung transplant patients and more.

“In the past 10 years, NRMC has expanded its lung care services to ensure excellent care for patients in Natchitoches, Winn, Red River, and Sabine parishes. We now need additional pulmonologists to meet the region’s needs, and this coincides with the retirement of Dr. Botnick from the clinic,” said Kirk Soileau, CEO of NRMC. “We are pleased that Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana is collaborating with us, and we welcome their pulmonologists to our Pulmonology Associates clinic. The added collaboration in our ICU will provide the opportunity for critical care doctors with Ochsner LSU Health to offer consultation and direct patient care through audio and video connections with NRMC physicians for our patients with severe lung conditions.”

“By partnering with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, we are able to offer specialty care conveniently to people living in the region. In addition to the pulmonary care team, enhancing the intensive care services at NRMC brings highly specialized care to the patient bedside in collaboration with their physicians, ultimately allowing patients to stay closer to home and still receive the advanced level of care they need,” said Robert Walter, MD, MPH, FCCP, Division Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Medical Director of the Critical Care Service Line at Ochsner LSU Health System.

To make an appointment with NRMC Pulmonology Associates, please call 318-214-5770.