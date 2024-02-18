Monday, February 19, 2024

High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in North DeSoto tournament

by Russell Hedges
The Airline Lady Vikings won two of three games in the North DeSoto Early Bird tournament.

Airline lost to West Ouachita 4-2 Friday and defeated Buckeye 2-0 and St. Mary’s Saturday.

Aleena Duran pitched a four-hitter against Buckeye. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

Elena Heng hit a solo home run. Ryan Hutchinson had a double.

Madalynn Shortridge had an RBI.

Emily Rachal pitched a two-hitter against St. Mary’s. She struck out 11 and walked four.

Heng went 3-for-4 with a double. Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with a double. Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3.

Haley Whiteside hit a home run and had three RBI. Tanesciya Thomas had a double.

Airline (3-2) visits D’Arbonne Woods Monday.

Haughton Community Garden Groundbreaking

