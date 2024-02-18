High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in North DeSoto tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings won two of three games in the North DeSoto Early Bird tournament.

Airline lost to West Ouachita 4-2 Friday and defeated Buckeye 2-0 and St. Mary’s Saturday.

Aleena Duran pitched a four-hitter against Buckeye. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

Elena Heng hit a solo home run. Ryan Hutchinson had a double.

Madalynn Shortridge had an RBI.

Emily Rachal pitched a two-hitter against St. Mary’s. She struck out 11 and walked four.

Heng went 3-for-4 with a double. Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with a double. Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3.

Haley Whiteside hit a home run and had three RBI. Tanesciya Thomas had a double.

Airline (3-2) visits D’Arbonne Woods Monday.