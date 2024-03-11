High school baseball: Airline comes up just short against North DeSoto

The Airline Vikings and Plain Dealing Lions both came up short Monday.

Airline fell to North DeSoto 3-1 at Airline. Plain Dealing lost to Homer 18-14 in a District 1-1A opener at Homer.

At Airline, the game was tied at 1 through six innings. North DeSoto scored two in the top of the seventh on three singles, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly.

The Vikings had three hits. Logan Scripture had a double. Starting pitcher Jack Henry Smith had a single and an RBI.

Smith went six innings. He allowed five hits, struck out six and walked two.

Airline (5-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped, hosts Quitman Tuesday at 6 before beginning District 1-5A play Thursday at Byrd.

North DeSoto, a non-select Division II semifinalist last year, improved to 12-3.

At Homer, Plain Dealing’s Tyrese Kimble had a single and three RBI.

The Lions drew 16 walks. Jerry Harris and AJ Taylor drew three each.

Starting pitcher Whitney Kirby allowed struck out 10 and allowed one earned run in 3 2/3 innings.

Plain Dealing dropped to 1-8.