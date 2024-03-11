High school softball: Haughton runs 1-5A record to 3-0 with rout of Southwood

The Haughton Lady Bucs improved to 3-0 in District 1-5A with a 24-2 rout of Southwood Monday at Southwood.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to West Ouachita 8-3 in a non-district game at Airline.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs had 13 hits and took advantage of eight walks in the three-inning game,

Ella Vickers had a home run, double and five RBI. Dixie Williams went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

Carsyn Kizzia and Charlee Prothro had two hits each. Kayleigh Goss had a double and four RBI. Clara Shaffer had two RBI. Kylie Small had a double.

Prothro struck out five and gave up one hit.

Haughton (10-7) visits defending district champion Natchitoches Central Thursday at 5:30.

At Airline, Elena Heng had two of the Lady Vikings’ four hits. Paige Marshall had a double.

Airline (10-8) resumes district play Tuesday at 6 at home against Byrd.

West Ouachita improved to 10-8.