Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating a Runaway Teenager

BPT Staff
Caylien Robertson, 15 of the 300 block of Bayou Loop in Bossier City, was last seen on December 3.
Robertson left the residence at an unknown hour without permission and did not show up for school on December 4th. Family members have been in phone contact with Robertson but she refuses to disclose her location. Robertson is a white female and stands approximately 5’2”, 100 to 120 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes, and is possibly wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

