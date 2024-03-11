Haughton’s Zoe Bayne named Archery in Louisiana Schools Shooter of the Year

By Jim Smilie, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Zoe Bayne of Haughton High School was named the 2024 Shooter of the Year and 31 students received scholarships and gift cards worth more than $17,000 Saturday night at the 2024 Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) State Bullseye Tournament in Alexandria.

“This is the most scholarship and prize money we’ve been able to award at the state championship tournament,” said Chad Moore, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) State Manager for the ALAS program. “We’re very grateful to all of our sponsors for their support, and to the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) for its $15,000 match. We couldn’t do this without their generous support. Overall, we have awarded $30,000 in scholarships from the ALAS program this year. These scholarships, which the students can use at any educational institution, from colleges and universities to community colleges and trade training providers, will make a real difference for these students.”

The Shooter of the Year was determined by combining scores from the regional competition, the state 3-D tournament and the Bullseye competition and awarded to the archer with the highest total combined score. “It’s such a great honor, and NASP is such a wonderful program, especially ALAS for letting us learn so much through archery,” Bayne said. “I’m so appreciative for all they have taught me.”

Scholarships were presented to the top five overall male and female archers based on their scores in the Bullseye competition. In addition, five male and five female archers who are on the honor roll of their school were randomly selected to receive $250 academic scholarships. A male and female student were also randomly selected from a pool of nominees from coaches to be recognized as Most Improved and received $250 scholarships.

Trophies were awarded to the top three teams in each division as well as the top five overall archers in each division. In addition, the top male and female archer in each of the three divisions was awarded a prize bow.

The ALAS program includes students in elementary, middle schools and high schools across the state. For more information go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/alas

Two regional competitions, one for north Louisiana and one for schools in the southern part of the state, were held earlier this year as well as a state 3-D tournament. Competitors in the State Bullseye Tournament were able to register based on their performance in the regional tournaments.

In each of the regional tournaments, as well as at the Bullseye Tournament, archers shot three rounds of five arrows at paper bullseye targets from 10- and 15-meter distances for a total of 30 shots. A perfect round is 50 points, and 300 points is the maximum points an archer can score in the tournament. In the 3-D tournament, archers shot five arrows at each of six different animal targets from various distances.

A new feature at this year’s tournament was the inaugural International Bowhunting Organization Indoor 3-D Challenge. “This is something we are trying this year, with a variety of 3-D targets,” Moore said. “We have traditional game animal targets, including bighorn sheep, deer, turkeys, elk and bears, as well as some specialty targets like a skunk, a lion and an armadillo.” The top three shooters in each division received a plaque and a gift card, ranging from $100 for first place to $50 for third place.

Winners announced at the 2024 ALAS State Bullseye Tournament include:

2024 Shooter of the Year: Zoe Bayne, Haughton High School

Elementary School Team, 1st Place: Benton Intermediate, 3,103 points

Elementary School Team, 2nd Place: J.I. Barron Elementary, 3,089 points

Elementary School Team, 3rd Place: Goodpine Middle School, 3,004 points

Middle School Team, 1st Place: Benton Middle, 3,292 points

Middle School Team, 2nd Place: J.I. Barron Middle, 3,268 points

Middle School Team, 3rd Place: Haughton Middle, 3,217 points

High School Team, 1st Place: Airline High School, 3,304 points

High School Team, 2nd Place: Haughton High School, 3,296 points

High School Team, 3rd Place: Tioga High School, 3,289 points

Elementary School Individual, 1st Place: Henry Gilliam, W.T. Lewis Elementary, 286 points

Elementary School Individual, 2nd Place: Graham Koestler, J.I. Barron Elementary, 275 points

Elementary School Individual, 3rd Place: Jasmine Hunter, J.I. Barron Elementary, 273 points (12 10s tiebreaker)

Elementary School Individual, 4th Place: Blessing Hughes, Bal Elementary, 273 points (11 10s tiebreaker)

Elementary School Individual, 5th Place: Korie Gallagher, Benton Intermediate, 272 points

Middle School Individual, 1st Place: Brooks Beaty, Calvary Baptist Academy, 292 points

Middle School Individual, 2nd Place: Brilee Dobbins, Haughton Middle, 289 points

Middle School Individual, 3rd Place: Hudson Williams, Benton Middle, 285 points

Middle School Individual, 4th Place: Gage Spears, J.I. Barron, 283 points (17 10s tiebreaker)

Middle School Individual, 5th Place: Ethan Bernard, Benton Middle, 283 points (16 10s tiebreaker)

High School Individual, 1st Place: Zoe Bayne, Haughton High, 294 points

High School Individual, 2nd Place: Dylan Wynn, Tioga High, 288 points

High School Individual, 3rd Place: Drake Fontenot, Haughton High, 285 points (18 10s tiebreaker)

High School Individual, 4th Place: Charli Long, Benton High, 285 points (15 10s tiebreaker)

High School Individual, 5th Place: Aleigha Snyder, Airline High, 284 points

Overall Score Scholarship Female, 1st Place $3,000: Zoe Bayne, Haughton High

Overall Score Scholarship Female, 2nd Place $2,000: Brilee Dobbins, Haughton Middle

Overall Score Scholarship Female, 3rd Place $1,000: Charli Long, Benton High

Overall Score Scholarship Female, 4th Place $500: Aleigha Snyder, Airline High

Overall Score Scholarship Female, 5th Place $250: Isabella Croom, Rapides Academy

Overall Score Scholarship Male, 1st Place $3,000: Brooks Beaty, Calvary Baptist Academy

Overall Score Scholarship Male, 2nd Place $2,000: Dylan Wynn, Tioga High

Overall Score Scholarship Male, 3rd Place $1,000: Henry Gilliam, W.T. Lewis Elementary

Overall Score Scholarship Male, 4th Place $375: Drake Fontenot, Haughton High (tie)

Overall Score Scholarship Male, 4th Place $375: Hudson Williams, Benton Middle (tie)

$250 Academic Scholarship Female (5): London Darbonne, Lizzy Cantrell, Rory Davis, Krystal Hunt and Peyton Bonvillian

$250 Academic Scholarship Male (5): William Templin, Alan Rice, Noah Darce, Kylar Buhler and Luke Latcha

Most Improved Archer $250 Scholarship, Female: Julia Moss

Most Improved Archer $250 Scholarship, Male: Holland Heard

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Elementary 1st Place: Zane Ashworth, Ball Elementary, 220 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Elementary 2nd Place: Riley White, Ball Elementary, 209 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Elementary 3rd Place: Gage Dix, Ball Elementary, 191 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Middle School 1st Place: Brooks Beaty, Calvary Baptist Academy, 253 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Middle School 2nd Place: Aaryar Joshi, Benton Middle, 246 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, Middle School 3rd Place: Riley Wells, Tioga Junior High, 245 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, High School 1st Place: Zoe Bayne, Haughton High, 270 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, High School 2nd Place: Chase McBroom, Old Bethel Christian Academy, 265 points

IBO ALAS 3-D Indoor Challenge, High School 3rd Place: Hunter Walker, Haughton High, 262 points

Prize Bow Elementary Female: Jasmine Hunter, J.I. Barron

Prize Bow Elementary Male: Henry Gilliam, W.T. Lewis Elementary

Prize Bow Middle School Female: Brilee Dobbins, Haughton Middle

Prize Bow Middle School Male: Brooks Beaty, Calvary Baptist Academy

Prize Bow High School Female: Zoe Bayne, Haughton High

Prize Bow High School Male: Dylan Wynn, Tioga High

Coaches Challenge Female 1st Place: Holley Pace, Tioga Junior High

Coaches Challenge Female 2nd Place: Terrie Streetman, Benton Middle

Coaches Challenge Female 3rd Place: Rachael Mooney, Airline High

Coaches Challenge Male 1st Place: David Constance, Tioga Junior High

Coaches Challenge Male 2nd Place: Joe Kirchoff, Airline High

Coaches Challenge Male 3rd Place: Dale McPhearsan, Calvary Baptist Academy

T-shirt Design 1st Place: Savannah O’Donohue, Benton High

T-shirt Design 2nd Place: Parker Washington, Ascension Christian

T-shirt Design 3rd Place: Rylie Disotell, Old School Academy