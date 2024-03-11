Monday, March 11, 2024

Louisiana Association for the Blind celebrates expansion

by Stacey Tinsley
By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Louisiana Association for the Blind (L.A.B.) manufactures non-skid products for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as producing approximately 7,000 tons of copy paper each year.

In addition to the outstanding services L.A.B. provides for visually impaired individuals throughout Louisiana and neighboring states, the organization has recently undergone an expansion.

On Monday March 11, 2024, the Louisiana Association for the Blind, along with the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the inauguration of their new Assistive Technology Center. Following Monday’s ribbon cutting event, the L.A.B. Assistive Technology Center will be providing state-of-the-art technology and training for people who are blind or visually impaired.

In speaking of the expansion, Brian Patchett, President/CEO of the Louisiana Association for the Blind, made the following comments: “One thing that rings true is, ‘What helps those of us who are blind or visually impaired to be successful?’ There are two major challenges for people who are blind or visually impaired. One is access to the world, including our phones, computers, and more. And now, today, we will be able to tackle this challenge through something called Assistive Technology. Assistive Technology empowers us, who are blind or visually impaired, to accomplish almost anything and allows us to be successful in nearly any job.”

“It’s truly an honor to have the headquarters for the Louisiana Association for the Blind right here in Shreveport, Louisiana. It’s one of our uplifting stories. We extend our congratulations to Brian and his exceptional staff for their efforts in expanding this organization and serving our residents, not only in our community but throughout the state and surrounding areas,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – President/CEO Brian Patchett, Louisiana Association for the Blind, welcomes guests and speaks during a ribbon cutting event for the expansion of the Louisiana Association for the Blind on Monday, March 11, 2024.

