High school baseball: Haughton, Airline, Parkway win

Haughton, Parkway and Airline posted victories Friday.

Haughton edged Glenbrook 5-4 in the second of a three-game series in Minden.

Parkway downed Central-Baton Rouge 10-3 in the first of a three-game series in Baton Rouge,

Airline routed North Webster 15-0 on the second day of the Lakeside tournament in Sibley.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to St. Louis Catholic 6-5 on the first of a three-game series in Lake Charles.

At Glenbrook, Austin Anderson scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a balk with two outs.

The Apaches led off the bottom of the inning with a single. But the Bucs turned a double play and Brogan Walker induced a groundout to end the game.

Zach Ross got his second win in relief.

Haughton improved to 10-3 with its eighth straight victory. Glenbrook dropped to 8-4.

The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. at Haughton.

At Central, Parkway broke a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the top of the seventh.

The Panthers had five hits in the inning. Brandon Levy and Abel Thetford both doubled.

Levy went 2-for-3 and walked twice in the game. Barrett Newman had a double and three RBI. Thetford had two RBI. Zachary Clute had a double and walked twice. Zach Schoenborn drew three walks.

Shawn Driggers pitched a complete game. He scattered six hits, struck out 10 and walked only one.

Parkway improved to 9-2 with its fourth victory in a row. Central, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, dropped to 8-3. The series concludes Saturday with games set for noon and 3.

At Lakeside, Airline snapped North Webster’s nine-game winning streak.

Tyler Ferguson and Leo Heng combined on a four-inning no-hitter.

Ferguson went three innings for the win. He struck out five and walked two. Heng pitched a perfect inning, striking out the last two batters.

Nine Vikings had hits. Bo Carter went 2-for-2.

Ferguson hit a two-run home run. Clayton Brandon had a double and three RBI. Logan Scripture and Mason Morgan had doubles. Marshall Beaver and Collin Wiggins had two RBI each.

Airline (5-7) concludes play in the tournament Saturday at 6 against Lakeside.