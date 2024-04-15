Monday, April 15, 2024

High school baseball: Parkway rallies past Byrd with nine runs in seventh

by Russell Hedges
The Parkway Panthers completed District 1-5A play with a 13-7 victory over Byrd in a makeup game Sunday afternoon at the YellowJackets’ field at LSUS.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to district champion Captain Shreve 10-0 at Shreve.

At LSUS, Parkway trailed 7-4 after six innings then scored nine in the top of the seventh.

Abel Thetford went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Sean Waits went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

Dakota Armour went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The Panthers also took advantage of 13 walks. Trent Howard drew four and Cole Snell three.

Howard got the win in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed one hit, struck out two and walked two.

Parkway improved to 21-8 overall and finished district play 10-4. Byrd dropped to 9-21 and 4-10.

The Panthers are scheduled to close the regular season Monday at home against DeRidder at 6.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 11 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The No. 9-16 teams in the final official rankings host best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs. Official pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Tuesday.

At Shreve, Jack Henry Smith, Carter Whiye and Micah Johnson had one hit each for the Vikings.

Airline (12-16, 5-9) closes its season with a 4 p.m. home doubleheader against Cedar Creek. Captain Shreve, which is No. 5 in the select Division I rankings, improved to 26-8 overall. The Gators completed district play 12-2.

