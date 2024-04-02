High school baseball: Parkway’s Waits pitches no-hitter against Airline; Benton, Haughton win

Parkway’s Sean Waits pitched a no-hitter in the Panthers’ 3-0 District 1-5A victory over Airline Tuesday night at Airline.

Waits faced 24 batters. He struck out nine and walked two.

Elsewhere in 1-5A series openers, Benton routed Southwood 18-0 in three innings at Southwood, Haughton downed Byrd 8-5 at the Yellow Jackets’ field at LSUS and Captain Shreve defeated Natchitoches Central 7-2 in Natchitoches.

Parkway (17-6, 7-2) and Captain Shreve (17-7, 7-2) are tied for the district lead. Natchitoches Central (18-5, 6-3) is in third followed by Benton (18-7, 5-4), Airline (10-12, 4-5), Byrd (9-16, 5-5) and Haughton (14-9, 3-6).

At Airline, Parkway scored all three runs in the first inning.

Leadoff hitter Cole Snell walked and Abel Thetford followed with a double. Shawn Driggers walked to load the bases.

Waits then drove in two runs with a double. Trent Howard’s single brought home the third run.

Seven Panthers combined for eight hits. Driggers went 2-for-3 with a double. Jax Thomson had a double.

Airline’s Jack Henry Smith went the distance. He didn’t allow a run the final six innings. He finished with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at 6 at Parkway.

At Southwood, ten Benton players had hits. Jackson Jones went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI.

Colton Birdsong pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.

Benton travels to Ruston Wednesday for a 4 p.m. doubleheader against Cedar Creek. The Tigers are scheduled to complete the series against Southwood Thursday at home at 6.

At LSUS, the game was tied at 4 after five innings. Haughton scored three in the top of the sixth and one in the seventh.

Byrd scored one in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out. Trent McGowen entered the game and induced two flyouts to preserve the victory.

Seven Bucs combined for 10 hits. McGowen went 3-for-4 with a triple. Christian Turner smacked a two-run home run in the third.

Troy Fielding went 3-for-4. JP Cormier had an RBI-triple in the fourth.

Five Haughton pitchers combined to allow seven hits. Judson Adkison (4-1) got the win.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series at Haughton Thursday at 6. The Bucs host Red River Wednesday at 5.