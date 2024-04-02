High school softball: Airline falls to 4A power North DeSoto; Parkway drops one-run game

The Airline Lady Vikings are Parkway Lady Panthers dropped games Tuesday.
Airline fell to defending non-select Division II state champion North DeSoto 11-2 at Airline. Parkway lost to Winnfield 6-5 in eight innings at Winnfield.
At Airline, Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Paige Marshall also had an RBI. Madalynn Shortridge had a hit and drew two walks.
Emily Rachal didn’t allow a hit or issue a walk over the final three innings.
Airline (17-12) visits Calvary Baptist Thursday at 5:30. North DeSoto improved to 25-4.
At Winnfield, Parkway led 5-4 after three innings. Winnfield tied it with one in the bottom of the fourth.
Neither team scored in the next three innings. Winnfield won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth.
Seven Lady Panthers combined for nine hits. Dakota Howard went 2-for-4 with a triple. Allanah Wilson also went 2-for-4.
Ceniyah Thompkins had a triple. Macee Thompson had a double and two RBI. Zoey Horn had a double.
Parkway (8-16) travels to Farmerville to face D’Arbonne Woods Thursday at 5.