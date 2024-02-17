High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Benton close regular season with victories

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers closed the regular season with victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A games, Airline defeated Byrd 58-46 at Airline, and Benton downed Haughton 64-57 at Haughton.

Bossier downed Loyola 51-40 in a non-district game at Loyola.

In the other District 1-5A games, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 58-51 at Parkway, and Southwood downed Natchitoches Central 57-51 in overtime at Natchitoches Central.

Captain Shreve (27-5, 12-2) and Southwood (24-9, 12-2) finished tied for first. Airline (19-13, 9-5) and Natchitoches Central (25-7, 9-5) tied for third.

At Airline, the game was tied at 40 with about five minutes left. The Vikings then went on a 12-0 run.

Kevin White led Airline with 17 points. Eli Washington had 13 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Jayden Gladney had seven points and four rebounds. Tre’ Jackson had six points and five rebounds. George Tillman had five points and four rebounds.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 16 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The No. 5-16 teams in the final ratings host first-round playoff games.

Official pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Monday.

Byrd closed its season 6-21 and 3-11.

At Loyola, Kerel Dean led Bossier with 19 points. Javon Johnson scored 12.

Bossier led 22-18 at the half and 35-32 after three quarters. Dean scored 11 in the fourth quarter.

Defending state champion Bossier (21-11) is No. 5 in the non-select Division II power ratings.

Loyola closed its season 9-19.

At Parkway, Brhaelyn Brown and Caleb Evans led Parkway with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Kaleb Williams added nine.

The Panthers hit five 3-pointers in the first half but trailed 35-27. Parkway only scored six in the third and the Gators led 48-33 going into the fourth.

Parkway (17-14) is No. 20 in the non-select Division I power ratings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

At Haughton, Benton’s Greg Manning closed his outstanding career with 19 points.

Beckett Moore added 13 and Marc Perry had 12. Trey Smith chipped in six.

The Tigers closed the season 13-18. Haughton finished 9-24.