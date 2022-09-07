High school football: Week 2 game capsules

Thursday ‘s game

Lincoln Prep vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Lincoln Prep 1-0, Plain Dealing 0-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Delta Charter 54-8; Lincoln Prep def. Madison 14-6

LAST YEAR: Lincoln Prep won 32-0

LINCOLN PREP NOTES: Panthers have moved from District 1-1A to District 2-1A … Lincoln Prep went 7-5 last season.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: RB Tyrese Kimble rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 60-yard run last week … Lions had 178 rushing yards on 35 attempts … Jayden Ray, Logan Hastings and Aaron Reddix combined for 79 yards rushing.

Friday’s games

Union Parish vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

RECORDS: Union Parish 1-0, Airline 0-1

LAST WEEK: Union Parish def. Homer 18-14; Airline lost to North DeSoto 46-21

LAST YEAR: Union Parish won 43-20

UNION PARISH NOTES: Farmers went 11-4 last year and advanced to the Class 3A state championship game, falling to Sterlington 26-24 … RB Trey Holly, an LSU commit, rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries against defending Class 1A state champion Pelicans … Holly rushed for 2,633 yards on 296 carries and scored 33 TDs last season… Farmers rushed for 323 yards on 47 attempts against Airline last year.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings hurt themselves with eight turnovers last week … Senior WR Daxton Chavez caught 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns last week … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor completed 24 of 46 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns … Vikings had only 29 yards rushing last week.

Parkway vs. Red River

WHERE/WHEN: Red River Stadium in Coushatta, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Parkway 1-0, Red River 0-1

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Minden 37-20; Red River lost to Haughton 35-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers looking for second straight 2-0 start … Parkway had 455 total yards last week … Senior QB Ashton Martin completed 13 of 16 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns … Senior WR Trenton Lape had six catches for 185 yards and two TDs … Senior RB Jaylan White accounted for 217 yards (145 rushing, 72 receiving).

RED RIVER NOTES: Bulldogs hosting Parkway for first time … Red River went 8-4 last season and reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs … Head Coach Jeff Harper’s is a former Parkway assistant coach; his son is a WR for the Bulldogs.

Texas High vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Texas High 1-1, Benton 1-0

LAST WEEK: Texas High def. Colleyville Heritage 48-23; Benton def. Northwood 34-12

LAST YEAR: Did not play

TEXAS HIGH NOTES: The Tigers from Texarkana opened their season Aug. 25 with a 38-33 loss to Lone Star … Senior QB Cody Reese has completed 32 of 54 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions … Xavier Dangerfield (9 catches, 226 yards, 2 TDs), Brandon Hall (10-209-2) and TJ Gray (8-133-1) are the leading receivers … Tigers are averaging 135 yards rushing per game.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers defense came up big last week, including a pick-six by Josh Sanchez … Northwood’s two TDs came late in the game … RBs Greg Manning, Landon Duggan and Ethan Johnson all made plays last week … QB Gray Walters hit passes at crucial times … Tigers converted multiple fourth downs last week … Benton looking to go 2-0 for second straight year.

LaGrange vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: LaGrange 0-1, Haughton 1-0

LAST WEEK: LaGrange lost to Barbe 49-12; Haughton def. Red River 35-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

LAGRANGE NOTES: Gators Head Coach Marrico Wilson is a former Haughton QB; his son James is LaGrange’s QB … LaGrange went 0-10 last season … The Gators’ 2020 season was canceled because of damage sustained from Hurricane Laura … LaGrange is a member of District 3-4A.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs’ game last week was called at halftime because of lightning … Senior QB Colin Rains completed 12 of 16 passes for 184 yards and three TDs … Rashard Douglas caught five passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns … Tyler Rhodes rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries … Bucs looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019 season.

Glenbrook vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Glenbrook 1-0, Bossier 0-1

LAST WEEK: Glenbrook def. Cedar Creek 12-6; Bossier lost to North Caddo 46-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

GLENBROOK NOTES: Head Coach David Feaster returns to Bossier Parish where he led Parkway to much success as head coach … Feaster’s son Ty, the starting QB, scored the Apaches’ first TD last week … Maddox Mandino scored the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter… Glenbrook went 8-2 last season but was ineligible for the playoffs as a first-year LHSAA member.

BOSSIER NOTES: The game is Bossier’s Homecoming game … Last week’s game was called at the hall because of lightning … Youthful Bearkats had trouble containing veteran North Caddo squad with one of state’s best players in WR/DB Omarion Miller … LeBrandon Davis had 30 yards rushing on nine carries.