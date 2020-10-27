High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders (through Week 4)

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.

Passing 

C-A-I Yards TDs

Colin Rains, Haughton 49-88-4 671 4

Cannon Link, Parkway 53-98-1 518 1

xx-Coleman Beeson, Bossier 23-50-3 407 1

Gray Walters, Benton 29-30-3 361 3

xxx-Alex Garcia, Airline 32-47-0 354 6

Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 16-29-1 332 3

x-Caleb Hood, Benton 16-32-0 195 2

x-Braeden Sterling, Plain Dealing 7-24-1 142 2

Rushing 

Carries Yards TDs

Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 84 436 6

Dexter Smith, Haughton 73 311 2

xxx-Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 28 246 2

Colin Rains, Haughton 36 220 4

xx-Caleb Hood, Benton 32 198 2

Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 29 175 2

xxx-Jamall Asberry, Airline 27 170 1

Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 18 157 1

xxx-Rovelle Young, Airline 25 150 1

xxx-Keshun English, Haughton 26 133 1

Gray Walters, Benton 19 128 2

xx-Jalen Thornton, Bossier 13 95 1

Receiving

Catches Yards TDs

Jalun Reed, Parkway 20 322 2

Darrien Perry, Plain Dealing 9 271 4

xx-Makhi Tanner, Bossier 13 253 1

Elijah Rochon, Haughton 20 252 2

Gage East, Haughton 11 198 1

Evan Cole, Benton 10 166 2

Dane Stearns, Benton 8 151 1

xxx-Pearce Russell, Benton 12 146 2

Brady Norcross, Parkway 14 114 0

Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 9 114 1

xx-Michael Williams, Haughton 9 106 0

xx-Roderick Francis, Bossier 4 95 2

Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 10 81 0

x-one game

xx-two games

xxx-three games