High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders (through Week 4)

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.
Passing
C-A-I Yards TDs
Colin Rains, Haughton 49-88-4 671 4
Cannon Link, Parkway 53-98-1 518 1
xx-Coleman Beeson, Bossier 23-50-3 407 1
Gray Walters, Benton 29-30-3 361 3
xxx-Alex Garcia, Airline 32-47-0 354 6
Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 16-29-1 332 3
x-Caleb Hood, Benton 16-32-0 195 2
x-Braeden Sterling, Plain Dealing 7-24-1 142 2
Rushing
Carries Yards TDs
Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 84 436 6
Dexter Smith, Haughton 73 311 2
xxx-Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 28 246 2
Colin Rains, Haughton 36 220 4
xx-Caleb Hood, Benton 32 198 2
Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 29 175 2
xxx-Jamall Asberry, Airline 27 170 1
Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 18 157 1
xxx-Rovelle Young, Airline 25 150 1
xxx-Keshun English, Haughton 26 133 1
Gray Walters, Benton 19 128 2
xx-Jalen Thornton, Bossier 13 95 1
Receiving
Catches Yards TDs
Jalun Reed, Parkway 20 322 2
Darrien Perry, Plain Dealing 9 271 4
xx-Makhi Tanner, Bossier 13 253 1
Elijah Rochon, Haughton 20 252 2
Gage East, Haughton 11 198 1
Evan Cole, Benton 10 166 2
Dane Stearns, Benton 8 151 1
xxx-Pearce Russell, Benton 12 146 2
Brady Norcross, Parkway 14 114 0
Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 9 114 1
xx-Michael Williams, Haughton 9 106 0
xx-Roderick Francis, Bossier 4 95 2
Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 10 81 0
x-one game
xx-two games
xxx-three games