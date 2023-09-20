High school football: Week 4 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Benton vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Benton 1-2, Airline 3-0

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Isidore Newman 37-27, Airline def. Northwood 48-14

LAST YEAR: Airline won 76-59

BENTON NOTES: Tigers trying to snap two-game slide … Greg Manning rushed for 228 yards on 25 carries last week with much of that coming in the Wildcat formation … Jeffrey King passed for 210 yards and rushed for 68 … Jackson Jones had eight catches for 98 yards … DBs Cole Austin and Miller Malley lead the team with 32 total tackles each … LB Brayden Jackson had 28 total tackles.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings came close to cracking LSWA Class 5A top 10 poll; they were No. 11 … Ben Taylor has completed 69 of 107 passes for 995 yards and 15 TDs with two interceptions … Jarvis Davis Jr. has 26 catches for 345 yards … Kenny Darby has 18 catches for 300 yards and five TDs … Bryson Broom has 14 catches, including five for TDs.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Haughton 2-1, Parkway 3-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton lost to Many 45-42 (2 OT), Parkway def. Bossier 51-0

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 17-14

HAUGHTON NOTES: QB Christian Turner suffered a freak ankle injury in the third quarter last week after accounting for 423 total yards (323 passing, 112 rushing) … Jalen Lewis, normally a WR, and freshman Taylor Weathersby played QB after Turner left game … Haughton amassed 650 total yards last week … Jamarion Montgomery had eight catches for 188 yards and two TDs.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers rolled up 44-0 lead in first half last week … Carmaro Mayo returned a kickoff for a TD … Defense recorded a safety and returned a fumble for a TD … Kaleb Williams completed 9-of-10 passes for 83 yards and two TDs … LB Amaray Brown leads defense with 25 total tackles … S Carter Wells has 23 total tackles.

Bossier vs. Evangel Christian

WHERE/WHEN: Rodney Duron Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Bossier 1-2, Evangel Christian 1-2

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Parkway 51-0, Evangel Christian lost to Westgate 34-12

LAST YEAR: Evangel Christian won 33-14

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have lost two in a row … Mistakes continue to be an issue … Bearkats gave up safely and fumble return for TD last week … Bossier trailed 44-0 in first half.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN NOTES: Eagles’ losses were both against undefeated teams … Peyton Fulghum has completed 60 of 88 passes for 815 yards and eight TDs with three interceptions … Parker Fulghum has caught 24 passes for 389 yards and five TDs .., Tyrell Robinson and Roy Morris have 189 and 183 yards receiving, respectively.

Plain Dealing vs. Ringgold

WHERE/WHEN: Ringgold Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-3, Ringgold 2-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Lakeside 51-20, Ringgold def. Tensas 50-14

LAST YEAR: Ringgold won 34-32

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions scored for first time last week … Tyrese Kimble scored two TD, including a kickoff return, and Aaron Reddix one … Plain Dealing dressed out 16 players last week.

RINGGOLD NOTES: Redskins have won two games in a season for first time since 2016 … Ringgold defeated Northwood-Lena 34-6 in opener then lost to Lakeside 41-16.