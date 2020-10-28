High school football: Week 5 game capsules

All games kick off at 7

Friday’s games

Arcadia vs. Haughton

WHERE: Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Arcadia 1-3, Haughton 3-1

LAST WEEK: Arcadia lost to Haynesville 28-20; Haughton def. Ouachita Parish 3-1

LAST YEAR: Did not play

ARCADIA NOTES: Tyler Jefferson completed 7-of-8 passes for 128 yards and a TD last week, per undertheradarnwla.com … Jefferson also rushed for 109 yards and two TDs … Defense allowed 274 yards rushing … Hornets defeated Plain Dealing 54-30 in Week 3 … Arcadia was originally scheduled to play Lincoln Prep on Friday.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs were originally scheduled to play Southwood … Haughton looking for third straight win … Game is Haughton’s homecoming … Sophomore QB Colin Rains leads Bossier Parish with 671 yards … Bucs have allowed just one TD in last two games … Elijah Rochon has caught 20 passes for 252 yards.

Woodlawn vs. Parkway

WHERE: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Woodlawn 1-2, Parkway 0-4

LAST WEEK: Woodlawn def. Evangel Christian 30-20; Parkway lost to Byrd 42-7

LAST YEAR: Did not play

WOODLAWN NOTES: Knights got first win last week after losses to Haughton 51-26 and Ruston 50-20 … RB Jo’Tavious Morris scored three TDs last week … Delatrion Moton passed for 137 yards and ran for a score.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers haven’t played Knights since 2010, Parkway’s last year in District 1-4A … Despite offensive struggles last week, two Panthers still lead Bossier Parish in rushing (Rontavious Richmond, 84 carries, 436 yards) and receiving (Jalun Reed, 20 catches, 322 yards) … Parkway looking to end eight-game losing streak and give head coach Coy Brotherton first win.

Loyola College Prep vs. Bossier

WHERE: Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Loyola 1-2, 0-1 1-3A; Bossier 0-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Loyola lost to Green Oaks 38-24; Bossier lost to North Webster 38-20

LAST YEAR: Loyola won 35-28

LOYOLA NOTES: Flyers led 13-7 at halftime before Green Oaks rallied last week … Jacob Lafitte passed for 196 yards and three TDs … Loyola’s other loss was to District 1-4A’s Huntington 36-31.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats returned to field last week after previous two games were canceled because of COVID-19 … Bossier trailed 26-6 at the half last week … D’Angelo Garner returned two fumbles for TDs against North Webster … Makhi Tanner had five catches for 98 yards.

Plain Dealing vs. River Oaks

WHERE: River Oaks (Monroe)

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-2, River Oaks 1-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing def. Lincoln Prep 52-14; River Oaks def. D’Arbonne Woods 14-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions rolled up 485 yards, including 314 rushing, last week … Darrien Perry had three catches for 150 yards and two TDs, including a 90-yarder … Tre Boyd scores three TDs (rushing, receiving, defensive).

RIVER OAKS NOTES: Mustangs in first season in LHSAA after being members of Mississippi and Louisiana private school associations for many years … River Oaks competing as independent this season and will be placed in a district next year … Mustangs’ loss was to Caldwell Parish 33-6 … River Oaks scored on runs of 57 and 45 yards last week.