High school softball: Benton edges Haughton; Parkway, Airline win

by Russell Hedges
The Benton Lady Tigers, Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Benton edged Haughton 4-3 in nine innings at Benton, Parkway got past Captain Shreve 11-10  at Parkway and Airline routed Southwood 16-0 in three innings at Southwood.

In the other District 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 17-4. The Lady Chiefs (11-11, 5-0) lead Parkway (7-13, 4-1) by one game with two to play.

At Benton, the game went into extra innings tied at 3. Benton won it in the bottom of the ninth.

Dylan Defee, Emersyn Disotell and Olivia Livers had consecutive singles. Lainey Lafitte ended the game with a double.

Disotell went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. Defee and Livers had two hits each.

Ava Defee pitched all nine innings. She allowed five hits and struck out six.

Haughton scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie it.

Carsyn Kizzia had two hits, including a triple in the sixth. Brianna Benecke tied it with a two-RBI double with two outs. Kayleigh Goss had an RBI-single.

Benton (12-6, 3-2) is scheduled to host Byrd Thursday at 6. Haughton (11-9, 3-2) is scheduled to visit Captain Shreve Thursday at 6.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers scored two in the bottom of the sixth to take an 11-7 lead then held off the Lady Gators in the seventh.

Six Parkway players combined for eight hits. Ceniya Thompkins and Macee Thompson had two hits each. Thompkins had a double.

Chloe Larry had a two-RBI triple. Dakota Howard hit her eighth home run and had two RBI.

Haley Thornton had two RBI.

Thompson allowed five hits and walked one in five innings of relief.

Parkway (7-13, 4-1) is scheduled to visit Airline Thursday at 5:30.

At Southwood, Airline’s Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Ryan Hutchinson had three RBI. The Lady Vikings took advantage of eight walks and nine hit-by-pitches. Aubrey Jeane was hit three times and Lindsey Marcinkus two.

Aleena Duran struck out six.

Airline improved to 16-8 overall and 3-2 in district with its sixth straight victory.

