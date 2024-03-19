High school baseball: Haughton shuts out Airline; Plain Dealing wins

The Haughton Bucs defeated the Airline Vikings 6-0 in the first of their two-game District 1-5A series Tuesday at Airline.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 6-1 at Benton and Parkway dropped a 6-2 decision to Natchitoches Central on the road.

Byrd (9-10, 4-0), which swept Southwood 25-2 and 19-0, is the only team without a district loss.

At Airline, Haughton broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fifth. The Bucs added three more in the seventh.

Justin Adkison allowed one hit and walked two in five innings for his third win of the season. Landon Rolland gave up one hit in the final two innings.

The Bucs had two hits. Brayden Stovall and Dalton Meachum had one hit and one RBI each.

Haughton took advantage of five hit-by-pitches — two in the fifth and three in the seventh,

Airline starter Jack Henry Smith had both of the Vikings’ hits. Smith allowed one hit and walked none in six innings.

Four errors hurt Airline.

The Bucs (13-4, 2-1) and Vikings (6-10, 0-3) are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at Haughton at 6.

At Benton, Captain Shreve’s Shelton Harville limited the Tigers to two hits. He struck out nine and walked three.

The Gators had 12 hits. Aron Gillum went 3-for-5 with two doubles.

Benton (14-5, 1-2) and Shreve (12-5, 2-1) are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at Shreve at 6.

At Natchitoches Central, Parkway had four hits. Kamron Blackshire went 2-for-3. Cole Snell had a double.

Natchitoches Central had eight hits, including three doubles.

The Panthers (12-5, 2-1) and Chiefs (13-2, 2-1) are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at Parkway at 6.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing defeated Dodson 12-1 in four innings on the road.

Tyrese Kimble went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Dayton Blake and Bo Bailey had two hits each. Cade Demoss allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one.

Plain Dealing (3-8) is scheduled to visit Arcadia Friday at 5.