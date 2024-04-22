High school softball: Benton Head Coach Tracey Rambin retiring, leaves Legacy of success

Bossier Parish Schools Press Release

Applications are being accepted for the Benton High head softball coach position following the announcement that long-time coach Tracey Rambin will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Rambin will leave behind a storied legacy after 22 seasons coaching at Mansfield, Airline and as head softball coach at Benton High since 2021. She has spent 33 years altogether in education.

During her impressive career, Rambin compiled a 415-244 record and advanced 15 teams to the playoffs with one LHSAA semifinal team. She was selected as All-Area Coach of the Year, District Coach of the Year, Head Coach for the West All-Star team and she served for two years as President of the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.

Her final accolade will come soon when Coach Rambin is inducted into the 2024 class of the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“Coach Rambin has impacted numerous athletes over the years with her positive attitude and dedication to the sport,” Benton High Principal Whitney Clark said. “It will be difficult to fill the void she will leave, but her Tiger family wishes her the best as she begins her well-deserved retirement.”

Questions and applications can be directed to Benton High Athletic Director Reynolds Moore