LANE CLOSURE: LA 3105 (Airline Drive) at Murphy St

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that, effective immediately, LA 3015 (Airline Drive) southbound at Murphy Street in Bossier City will be reduced to one lane.

This lane closure will remain in place until further notice, and is necessary to allow the City of Bossier City’s contractor to perform subsurface repairs related to their utility system.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information.