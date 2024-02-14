Wednesday, February 14, 2024

LSU Shreveport announces Demitrius Brown as new Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs

by Stacey Tinsley
Louisiana State University in Shreveport is proud to announce Demitrius Brown as the new Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

In this newly created role, Brown will report directly to Chancellor Robert T. Smith, serving as part of the senior administrative team.

The vice chancellor will provide leadership and oversight for the newly formed Division of Student Affairs, with overall responsibility for Recruitment, Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Life, Career Services, Student Success, Title IX, Veterans Support, Housing, Counseling, Institutional Research, Scholarships, Continuing Education, Events and Community Initiatives.

“Mr. Brown brings with him extensive experience in student affairs,” Smith said. “For nearly 25 years, he’s been committed to helping students have a successful college experience.

“In this new role, he’ll work to advance student success, health and wellbeing, equity and inclusion, and leadership development. He’ll represent student needs to the community and work with faculty, staff and parents related to students at LSUS.”

Brown has previously served as Director of Residence Education at Mississippi State University, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students at Trinity University, Dean of Students at Millsaps College, Associate Dean of Students and Director of Student Affairs at Amherst College, Executive Director of Housing and Residential Education at the University of Denver, and Assistant Dean of Students at UNC-Chapel Hill, among a number of other roles in higher education.

In addition to his work with students on college campuses, Brown has performed extensive work through the Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation initiative.

He is committed to making deep connections throughout campus and the greater Shreveport community upon his arrival to the area.

“I am thrilled to start a new chapter at LSUS,” Brown said. “I have experiences creating environments where students and staff can find a sense of belonging and thrive.

“Working with and advocating for college students is a passion of mine.”

Brown graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts in History (1998) and a Master of Science in Counselor Education, Student Affairs in Higher Education (2000).

