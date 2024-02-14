2nd Annual 318 Day Festival: Celebrating Local Culture and Talent

After the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2023, the 2nd Annual 318 Day Festival returns on March 16th, 2024, staving for an even bigger celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Northwest Louisiana.

Last year, over 700 attendees gathered to revel in the vibrant showcase of local artists, culinary delights, and musicians, all emblematic of the essence of Shreveport, the parish, and the region. This year, the festival is set to expand its offerings with the inclusion of a fashion show featuring the internationally renowned Designer Tasha.

Designer Tasha, a seasoned fashion designer and stylist, gained fame through her participation in Project Runway Season 15. With over 100 magazine publications, blogs, and TV appearances under her belt, she brings a unique blend of style, passion, and philanthropy to the festival. Inspired by loved ones, music, and scriptwriting, Designer Tasha’s designs have graced the likes of Ye & Sunday Service Choir, Wendy R. Robinson, Laverne Cox, Sheryl L. Ralph, Jimmy Odukoya, and many more.

Alongside the fashion show, the festival will feature an impressive lineup of musical talent, including Edi Kí, Tree Fiddy Trio, Native to the Parish, The Woodlawn High School Marching Band, and DJ Breeze, with additional artists to be announced soon. The festival grounds will also host a diverse array of local vendors and an Artist Row, providing attendees with a taste of the community’s artistic vibrancy.

The 2nd Annual 318 Day Festival is open to the public and will take place at Caddo Common Park on March 16th, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors interested in participating in this celebration of local culture can apply at https://forms.gle/WBk4CR9txb7aW1Wh6.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2nd Annual 318 Day Festival are still available. For more information, please contact festival organizer Billy Anderson at billyroyanderson@gmail.com or 318-990-9617.