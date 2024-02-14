DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER

A free deer habitat workshop will be offered on March 4, 2024, at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer, Louisiana. Wildlife biologist and author David Moreland will provide tips and techniques to develop an ideal deer habitat on your land. Moreland is a retired wildlife biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He served as State Deer Biologist for 13 years and as Chief of the Wildlife Division for three years. He is a regular contributor for the Louisiana Sportsman magazine.

On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 4, 2024, at the Claiborne Parish Library, 909 Edgewood Drive, Homer, Louisiana, with refreshments. The workshop begins at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. To pre-register or for more information on the workshop, call the Claiborne Parish Library at (318) 927-3845.

Free registration and refreshments for this workshop are made possible by the support of these partners and sponsors: DRAX; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Canfor Southern Pine; Burnham Construction; Louisiana Forestry Association; Louisiana Sustainable Forestry Initiative; and Trailblazer RC&D.

Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.